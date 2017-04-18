Posted on by

SPECIAL: We go dino-hunting

,

Photos by Jason Hawk | Civitas Media

Spending time with his kids around the Easter holiday, editor Jason Hawk stepped out of our normal coverage areas along Rt. 58 to explore the Lorain County Metro Parks’ ambitious “Dinosaurs!” exhibit at the Carlisle Reservation, 12882 Diagonal Rd. Featuring mechanical versions of the mighty allosaurus, pachycephalosaurus, parasauralophus, T-rex, pteranadon, ankylosaurus, triceratops, velociraptor, and more, it celebrates 60 years of LCMP dino-related fun. Check it out from noon to 6 p.m. daily through May 7. Tickets are $3 per person (free for kids under three).

http://theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_20170402_165244-0-.jpg

http://theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_20170408_160013.jpg

http://theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_20170408_161414.jpg

http://theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_20170408_152818.jpg

http://theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_20170408_162017.jpg

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

11:29 am |    

Plum Creek Greenway target of ambitious plans

Plum Creek Greenway target of ambitious plans
10:33 am |    

Oberlin community volunteers help bring family of refugees to Northeast Ohio

Oberlin community volunteers help bring family of refugees to Northeast Ohio
2:09 pm
Updated: 7:19 pm. |    

BREAKING: Customs agents arrest man on way to court

BREAKING: Customs agents arrest man on way to court
comments powered by Disqus