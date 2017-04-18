SPECIAL: We go dino-hunting

Photos by Jason Hawk | Civitas Media

Spending time with his kids around the Easter holiday, editor Jason Hawk stepped out of our normal coverage areas along Rt. 58 to explore the Lorain County Metro Parks’ ambitious “Dinosaurs!” exhibit at the Carlisle Reservation, 12882 Diagonal Rd. Featuring mechanical versions of the mighty allosaurus, pachycephalosaurus, parasauralophus, T-rex, pteranadon, ankylosaurus, triceratops, velociraptor, and more, it celebrates 60 years of LCMP dino-related fun. Check it out from noon to 6 p.m. daily through May 7. Tickets are $3 per person (free for kids under three).