Water tests show TTHM levels down

Test results for tri-halomethanes, or TTHM, are at 32.1 parts per billion in Oberlin, bringing the annual average below the maximum permitted level.

“Health and safety in our community is a top priority,” said public works director Jeff Baumann. “We are confident that our water has been and will continue to be healthy and safe to drink in compliance with all requirements of the Safe Drinking Water Act.”

A January test result raised the TTHM average to 81.4 ppb, just over the 80 ppb permitted level. Customers were advised on their March utility bills that they didn’t need to use an alternative water supply because the elevated TTHM levels didn’t pose an immediate health risk.

Oberlin water department personnel believe the reported increase in TTHM levels was due to laboratory mishandling of the sample.

The single January result was nearly 50 percent higher than any other test under the current sampling rules, according to a release from the city.

Results were submitted to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, which was unwilling to invalidate the findings.

“The city will continue to complete monthly testing in compliance with all state requirements,” said Baumann. “We have provided our water customers with important updates regarding the quality of our water and will continue to do so in the future.”