Bill Long Foundation awards grants at annual meeting

Bill Long Foundation members voted April 12 to award $35,260 during their annual membership meeting at Kendal at Oberlin.

Before casting votes, members heard 20 grant requests from 18 local organizations seeking funding for Oberlin community projects.

The total awarded this year marks an increase of more than $10,000 over grants given in 2016.

Grants funded this year include:

• $1,000 for the Bonner Center for Service and Learning — Five or more local community student-initiated projects involving Oberlin College students.

• $1,600 for the DuBois Project of Oberlin — Send 10 children to DuBois Math Soccer Camp.

• $1,000 for Family Promise of Lorain County — Marketing materials to advertise program.

• $1,300 for the Friends of Westwood Cemetery — Installation of a tranquility garden.

• $3,200 for Get with the Program Inc. — Replenish and add to science, technology, engineering, and math supplies.

• $460 for the La Leche League of Oberlin — Operating expenses such as group/leader dues and liability insurance.

• $800 for the Ninde Scholars Program — College application and ACT fees, summer program snacks.

• $850 for the Northern Ohio Youth Orchestra — Summer Symphony sheet music, coaching fees, and activity materials.

• $2,750 for the Oberlin African American Genealogy Group — Recording and transcription of 15 oral history interviews.

• $5,700 for Oberlin Community Services — 2017 Juneteenth Community Picnic, shelving for a refrigeration system, and emergency assistance services such as rent, food, and prescriptions.

• $2,000 for the Oberlin Community Youth Scholarship Fund — Scholarship support for higher-ed Oberlin students.

• $3,700 for Oberlin Weekday Community Meals — Operating expenses such as personnel and food costs.

• $2,700 for the OberlinKids Collaborative — Literacy materials for 200 children.

• $1,350 for Providing Oberlin With Efficiency Responsibly — Materials and labor for home repairs to improve efficiency.

• $1,650 for the Road to Hope House — Materials to finish additional room.

• $2,500 for Senior Enrichment Services of Oberlin — General use.

• $900 for the Slowik Music Institute (Credo Music) — Scholarship assistance for high-quality student.

• $1,800 for the Zion Community Development Corporation — Property maintenance and weatherization program.

The Bill Long Foundation is committed to being a resource to community members in Oberlin. Applications for grants are submitted in February with determination of funding at the annual membership meeting in April.

Information about the Bill Long Foundation, photographs from this year’s meeting, and the grant process for next year can be found at www.billlongfoundation.org.

http://theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_DSCF9088.jpg