Heritage Center launches endowment campaign at annual meeting

Members and friends of the Oberlin Heritage Center gathered April 5 at The Hotel at Oberlin to celebrate the nonprofit’s accomplishments of the past year and to look ahead to the organization’s future.

Mercy Allen Hospital president Joseph Sober presented the evening’s featured program to 170 guests, speaking on the history and future of Oberlin’s community hospital.

OHC honorary trustee Jeanne McKibben displayed a mini-exhibit about Oberlin’s medical history.

Highlighting the event was board president Gail Wood’s announcement that the Heritage Center had quietly raised $335,000 over the past 18 months toward the Pat Murphy Endowment for Heritage Preservation. Now the OHC is kicking off a community-wide public phase of the campaign.

Wood also revealed that a $20,000 challenge gift recently was contributed by donors Jane Nord and T.K. and Emily (nee Nord) McClintock that will match dollar for dollar any new gifts to the endowment campaign.

Governance committee chair Donna Shurr presided over the election of OHC board officers, including Wood as president, Ken Grossi as first vice president, Stephen Johnson III as second vice president, Barbara Enos as secretary, and Edward Wardwell as treasurer.

Judy Cook was re-elected for another term on the board and Erik Breunig, Amy Chuang, and Marlene Merrill were elected as new trustees.

Longtime board members Nicholas Jones and Donna Shurr were appointed honorary trustees.