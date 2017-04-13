Edwards Tree Service awarded OMLPS tree work service contract for 2017

A different company will perform tree work in 2017 for the Oberlin Municipal Light and Power System.

On April 3, Oberlin city council approved a contract with Edwards Tree Service of Amherst for the city’s annual tree work service maintenance program.

The work will include electric line clearance, tree pruning, tree removals, storm clean-up, emergency tree work, vegetation clearance, and right-of-way clearance.

The line clearance is performed in alternating years for the east side and west side of Oberlin, according to OMLPS interim electric director Doug McMillan. The eastern half of the city is scheduled for line clearance this year.

The city received three bids for its annual tree work service program.

Edwards bid $62,500 on the line clearance, while EcoTree Services — also of Amherst and the company awarded the project last year — bid $58,800.

“There are many categories of work with corresponding competitive pricing between the bidders,” McMillan said in a memo to council. “While EcoTree submitted a lower bid on the line clearance work, Edward’s Tree Service Inc. submitted lower costs for most of the other work to be performed, resulting in very competitive bids.”

Edwards was selected after OMLPS staff and the building and grounds superintendent reviewed the bids, response time, timeliness of completing work, and billing history, according to McMillan.

Leimeister Crane and Tree Service, located in Berlin Heights, bid the line clearance at $78,000.

The city’s electric department budgeted $105,000 for the 2017 urban forestry maintenance program. The ordinance passed by council stated the tree work service program for 2017 may not exceed $90,000.

The remaining $15,000 will be used as the local match for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Black River Watershed Tree Canopy Restoration Grant, McMillan said. It helps in the restoration of urban forest loss due to the Emerald Ash Borer.

