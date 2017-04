• April 5 at 12:55 p.m.: Graffiti was reportedly sprayed on apartment buildings on East College Street.

• April 9 at 11:20 a.m.: A theft of several small items was reported at Goodwill.

• April 10 at 1:30 p.m.: A hit-skip crash was reported in the area of Dollar Tree, and a manager told police it was the result of a theft.

• April 10 at 12:14 p.m.: Stop signs on the bike path near South Professor Street were covered with orange spray paint.