Corner Shoppe reaches $10K in sales

The Corner Shoppe Store, located inside the Lorain County JVS and run by marketing and management students, is a huge success for a number of reasons.

The store is operated by the senior class, while the juniors take care of the inventory and open the store to get it ready for customers.

“This is an actual business for the students to run,” instructor Katie Street said. “It gives them the real life experience of working in a retail environment and gives them the opportunity to meet and talk with so many different students from different programs and associate schools.”

The store’s operation helps teens learn about cash management, how to write a business plan, and different types of businesses.

So far this year, the store has reached the $10,000 mark in sales. This money goes into the students’ trade account, which funds the operations of the store.

Some items that can be purchased at the store are lanyards, phone cases, chargers, school supplies, headphones, and JVS clothing. Healthy snack options are also available as well as coffee, tea, juices, and ice cream.

“My favorite part of running the store is customer service,” said Michael Toy, senior from Elyria. “I like to greet the customers when they come in, because everyone always has a smile on their face.”

The Shoppe also provides the students with a more intimate setting to gather and socialize with friends, or the chance to meet some new ones. A “social corner” is set up with bean bag chairs, a television that has Netflix streaming or ESPN on to catch up on the latest sports news, and a Wii for students to play games.

Garrett Harmon, a senior from Wellington, and Ryan Edmundson, a senior from Amherst, cash out a customer at the Corner Shoppe. Courtesy photo