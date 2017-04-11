Half-day preschool options to roll out in August

Half-day preschool options will be rolled out in August at Oberlin Early Childhood Center, 317 East College St.

Currently, the center offers full-day preschool for children ages three to kindergarten, Monday through Friday, with care running from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. year-round.

Half-day preschool will also be for children ages three to kindergarten and will run from 8:30-11:30 a.m. or 12:30-3:30 p.m., five days a week, year-round.

“The expanded preschool options have been added in response to community needs. We are working together with other Oberlin high quality preschools through OberlinKids to eliminate early learning gaps.”said executive director Jennifer Harris. “All children should have access to at least one year of high quality early learning.”

All Oberlin Early Childhood Center programs are offered on a sliding fee scale by income. There are scholarships available and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services child care subsidies are accepted.

OECC has dedicated teachers, a safe and creative learning environment, and serves fresh homemade meals. OECC children and their families have immediate access to OberlinKids free kindergarten readiness programming.

For more information, contact assistant director Debbie Marvin at 440-774-8193 or [email protected]