Gas prices at 19-month high

The national average has hit $2.39 per gallon of unleaded gas for the first time in 19 months.

The Great Lakes states saw some of the sharpest jumps last week, according to a AAA report. But gas prices in Northeast Ohio rose only about a penny to average $2.33 per gallon.

We saw prices Tuesday at $2.29 to $2.35 in Amherst; $2.39 to $2.42 in Oberlin; and $2.39 to $2.44 in Wellington.

AAA said it found averages of $2.32 in Elyria and Lorain.

Generally, the farther north you travel in Lorain County, the better prices you’ll find.

AAA said the national average is six cents more expensive than the prior week, nine cents higher than a month ago, and 35 cents higher than a year ago.

Increased driving demand and the switch to more expensive summer-blend gas are the culprits, the agency said.

Sunoco on Rt. 113 in South Amherst advertised unleaded gas for $2.29 per gallon. The national average is at a 19-month high. http://theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_7293.jpg Sunoco on Rt. 113 in South Amherst advertised unleaded gas for $2.29 per gallon. The national average is at a 19-month high. Jonathan Delozier | Civitas Media