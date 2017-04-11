Scholastic Games: Firelands bows out as Avon Lake advances

Avon Lake defeated Firelands 440-320 on WEOL 930 AM’s Scholastic Games competition Monday for a wildcard win.

The Eagles team included Alex Petroff, Irwin Deng, and team captain Connor McNeill, and their Falcons opponents were Michael Durdak, Sam Formholtz, and team captain Ryan Martin.

Though his school finished as the runner-up, Durdak was the winner of the program’s Standout Scholar Award of $50.

After a first round lead, Firelands fell behind when it came to current events. Later, Durdak scored on questions about the War of 1812 and Supreme Court Justice John Marshall. Each team scored 180 points in the brisk final round.

Avon Lake moves on to the quarterfinals; Amherst Steele has already defeated Midview to become the first team at the semifinal level and can next be heard competing May 8 on WEOL.

Sixteen Lorain County public and private high schools have competed this year, and the season will end with the broadcast’s 27th annual county championship in May.

The program is sponsored by the Educational Service Center of Lorain County with foundation support. It can be heard from 6:05-7 p.m. most Mondays.

