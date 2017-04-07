‘As I See It’ photography by Richard Baznik

Showing in the Friends Gallery at Kendal at Oberlin is a retrospective show, “As I See It,” the works of Richard Baznik from the past quarter-century.

He has favored black and white images created using film and wet-chemistry processes that are now seldom used.

“My involvement with photography goes back about 65 years, starting when my father, a serious amateur photographer, introduced me to picture-taking, processing, and printing. I grew up thinking that all fathers had darkrooms in the basement, as did my son and daughter,” Baznik said. “In virtually every position I held during my career, I found ways to use photography. I still do.”

“Do you think black and white images seem a little dull compared to those in color?” he asked. “They do call upon the imagination more than full-color images do. Or, as my favorite saying about radio goes, ‘It’s like television, but the pictures are better.’”

Baznik, a Kendal resident since 2010, is vice president emeritus at Case Western Reserve University, where he still serves as university historian. He is a writer, editor, photographer, graphic designer, and participant in nonprofit governance.

The show runs through May 15 and is free and open to the public from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Pictured is the piece “Coils of Steel for Shipping” by Richard Baznik. http://theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Coils-of-Steel-for-Shipping-Flats-HR.jpg Pictured is the piece “Coils of Steel for Shipping” by Richard Baznik. Courtesy photo