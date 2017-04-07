Brush collection starts April 17

Brush will be collected in the city of Oberlin from Monday, April 17 through Pride Day weekend, May 20 and 21.

Brush must be cut to no longer than six feet and be neatly stacked in the same direction at the curb. Limbs larger than six inches in diameter won’t be collected.

Everything must be free of wire, metal, stone, nails, rope, and other foreign materials.

Japanese knotweed (which looks like bamboo), stumps, brush with root balls, unstacked brush, grape vines, rose bushes, and non-woody yard waste won’t be collected.

Brush resulting from tree removal or major trimming projects is the responsibility of the property owner. The city reserves the right not to collect excessive amounts of brush.

Recovery of these organic materials helps keep excess nutrients out of the watershed, reduces the potential for algae growth, and ensures higher quality aquatic habitat.

During brush collection, wood chips may be delivered free of charge to Oberlin residents. Call 440-775-7218 for more information.

All brush must be placed at the curb no later than Sunday, May 21.