Firelands hopes survey will illuminate facilities path

Your opinion could help set the direction for the Firelands Schools as the district struggles with its aging facilities.

An online survey by Burges and Burges is being used to gauge community attitudes on everything from the school system’s quality of education to what you believe should be its priorities.

“As you may have heard, the district is taking a step back and conducting a multi-phase research process to help us gain a better understanding of what is in the best interest of our students, community, and the educational excellence of our district. Your opinion and feedback is a critical part of this process,” said superintendent Mike Von Gunten in a release announcing the survey.

To take part, visit www.goo.gl/RtJWvk.

But do so quickly. The deadline to participate is Monday, April 17.

You’ll be asked about how important buildings and technology are to education and whether you believe repairs or construction are needed. Some questions probe your views on Firelands building problems identified by state inspectors, such as crumbling walls, inadequate electrical capacity, security limitations, lack of storage space, poor accessibility for people with disabilities, plumbing issues, and excessive heat and cold.

There are spaces left open for you to offer guidance on how the board of education should move forward and to address concerns not specifically tackled by the survey.

Von Gunten said the online survey is anonymous; you don’t even have to give an email address.