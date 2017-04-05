BREAKING: Customs agents arrest man on way to court

A man was arrested moments ago by U.S. Border Patrol agents just outside the Oberlin Municipal Court.

Police were called to the scene to assist with “a violent fugitive.” Agents there said the man was “here illegally,” indicating that he is an undocumented immigrant.

Local police weren’t notified in advance that agents planned to make an arrest, according to interim chief Mike McCloskey.

Judge Thomas Januzzi has confirmed the man was on the docket for this afternoon.

We are making contact with a customs spokesperson.

Members of the arrestee’s family declined to comment.

We’ll post updates as they are available.

UPDATE: Naranbaatar Ganbaatar, 30, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault on Feb. 15 by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Free on $1,000 bond, he was going to a 2 p.m. pretrial hearing.

Federal agents are seen Wednesday outside the Oberlin Municipal Court, where they arrested a person on his way to a hearing. They are speaking to family members. http://theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_7223-1.jpg Federal agents are seen Wednesday outside the Oberlin Municipal Court, where they arrested a person on his way to a hearing. They are speaking to family members. Jonathan Delozier | Oberlin News-Tribune