Wilson works on display at AMAM

A cast of "David" dated 1917. The original piece was completed in 1473 by Andrea del Verrocchio.


"Ethiopa" by Rev. Albert Wagner, painted in the late-20th century.


"Prentiss Family Memorial in the form of a Greek Stele Representing Rectitude and Love" by H.D. Thrasher and dated 1917.


"Black Flags" by Fred Wilson and dated 2009.


"Black All Stars" by Fred Wilson, dated 2014.


Enthusiasts of all ages gathered Saturday at the Allen Memorial Art Museum to view works both old and new, including those by Fred Wilson, a New York based artist who creates both originals and reinterpretations of existing pieces. Wilson’s work explores thoughts of race, nationhood, and representation.

