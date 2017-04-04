Wilson works on display at AMAM

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Oberlin News Tribune
Enthusiasts of all ages gathered Saturday at the Allen Memorial Art Museum to view works both old and new, including those by Fred Wilson, a New York based artist who creates both originals and reinterpretations of existing pieces. Wilson’s work explores thoughts of race, nationhood, and representation.
A cast of "David" dated 1917. The original piece was completed in 1473 by Andrea del Verrocchio.
"Ethiopa" by Rev. Albert Wagner, painted in the late-20th century.
"Prentiss Family Memorial in the form of a Greek Stele Representing Rectitude and Love" by H.D. Thrasher and dated 1917.
"Black Flags" by Fred Wilson and dated 2009.
"Black All Stars" by Fred Wilson, dated 2014.