POLICE REPORTS

• March 23 at 7:31 p.m.: Travis Ritter, 23, of Oberlin, was charged with driving under suspension, open container in a motor vehicle, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Brandon Scott, 23, of Elyria, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. The charges came as the result of a hit-skip investigation.

• March 24 at 11:30 a.m.: David Hopkins, 41, of Oberlin, was charged with domestic violence. The charge came when police investigated a 911 hang-up on Berger Court. A report said they found Hopkins agitated and stating that officers “would have to shoot him.”

• March 24 at 6:33 p.m.: More than $12,000 in designer bags and shoes were reported stolen by an Oberlin College student.

• March 28 at 3:38 a.m.: A woman reported a stranger at her door attempting to gain entry to her Vine Street home. Police sighted a suspect and chased him on foot through Pleasant Street Park, eventually losing him.

• March 28 at 4:54 p.m.: A package was reported stolen from a mailbox on Maple Street.

• March 29 at 11:56 p.m.: Danny Colbert Jr., 36, of Oberlin, was charged with domestic violence.

• March 29 at 9:46 p.m.: Randy Daniels, 24, of Amherst, was arrested on a warrant through the Elyria police department on a felony charge of cruelty to companion animals and discharging firearms.

• March 30 at 6:35 p.m.: A West College Street woman reported damage to her tree lawn by a truck pulling a dumpster.

• March 31 at 6:18 p.m.: A fire at a South Park Street home was accidentally set by a child playing with a lighter, though a bag of spent matches was found.

• March 31 at 7:58 p.m.: A woman who has become Facebook “pen pals” with U.S. soldiers stationed overseas sent $4,000 to one who requested helping returning home to visit his children. It was apparently a scam.

• April 1 at 1:17 a.m.: Tina Algood, 45, of Elyria, wass arrested on a warrant through the Oberlin police department for failure to appear for pretrial.

• April 2 at 2:17 a.m.: Daniel Duran, 39, of Columbus, was charged with driving under suspension, speeding, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and BAC refusal.

• April 2 at 12:20 p.m.: A broken glass pipe with suspected marijuana residue was turned over to police by Oberlin College security.

• April 2 at 5:30 p.m.: Mark Robinson Jr., 18, of Oberlin, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of marijuana. He allegedly provided pot to three juveniles.

• April 2 at 6:52 p.m.: Joshua Rodriguez, 37, of Oberlin, was arrested on a warrant for contempt of court through the LaGrange police department on an original charge of larceny.

