Oberlin HS students exhibit in Regional Scholastic Art Show

Two- and three-dimensional works by Oberlin High School students are on display through Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Lorain County Regional Scholastic Art Exhibition.

You can see their amazing pieces from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; from 5-7 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday; and from 1-5 p.m. on Sundays at the Stocker Center gallery at Lorain County Community College.

OHS art teachers Danielle Camino, Kathy Hilton, and Donna Shurr entered the student creations, which were assessed by an esteemed panel of art and design professionals and professors from Northeast Ohio. Work was judged by originality, technical skill, and emergence of personal vision and voice.

Placing among the 700 pieces in this show is like placing in “districts” in sports. A Gold Key is the highest honor, followed by Silver Key and Honorable Mention.

Those works earning a regional Gold Key advance to national judging this spring in New York City.

Earning Gold Keys from Oberlin are sophomores Elizabeth Baker (two) and Thayer Preston, and seniors Ella Boyer, Maya Peters (two), Miranda Schaum, Makenzie Tallman (two), and Benjamin Thompson (two).

The following students received Silver Keys: freshman Emma Kim; sophomore Thayer Preston; juniors Danielle Amato, Leah Aulisio-Sharpe (three), Nora Cavanaugh (three), Louis Gerard, Myleia Holt (four), Jaylan Moore, Shelbi Timms-Federer, Yuma Umeki, Britney Ware, and Justin Wong; and seniors Ella Boyer (two), Maeve Denneen (two), Formosa Deppman, Augustin Miceli-Spieker, Claudia Olaes, Sarah Parsh (two), Miranda Schaum, Makenzie Tallman, Dana Townsend, and Maya Vermue-Peters (four).

The following students received Honorable Mentions: freshman Rosalie Turner; sophomores Elizabeth Baker, Aila Beckman, John Elrod, Douglas Hogg, Cameron Payne, and Maya Schane (four); juniors Leah Aulisio-Sharpe, Nora Cavanaugh, Hallie Kenney, Brieannah Johnson, Eva Phillips (two), Zachary Slimak, Wannakarn Suripaisansaku, Shelbi Timms-Federer, Mikayla Thompson (two), Abigail Trout (two), Brittney Ware, and Justin Wong (two); and seniors Jordan Anderson, Zoe Bickel, Ella Boyer (five), Maeve Denneen (two), Formosa Deppman (two), Julia Ganson, Ashainique Lee, Angela Mavrich (two), Evangeline McFarlin (four), Claudia Olaes (three), Sarah Parsh, Miranda Schaum (three), Makenzie Tallman, Benjamin Thompson, Dana Townsend (two), and Maya Vermue-Peters (who also received an Honorable Mention award for a portfolio).

The exhibition is funded by the Nordson Corporation Foundation, C. Paul Stocker Arts Foundation, and LCCC. It is open to the public. A closing awards ceremony and reception will be held on Feb. 19 for the Gold Key winners.

Courtesy photo Oberlin High School art students are taking home big honors at the Lorain County Regional Scholastic Art Exhibition. http://theoberlinnewstribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_20170124_090620.jpg Courtesy photo Oberlin High School art students are taking home big honors at the Lorain County Regional Scholastic Art Exhibition.