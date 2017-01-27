Crisis text line now available for Lorain County

No where else to turn? In crisis? Experiencing a mental health need?

Text 4HOPE or HELLO to 741741 to connect with the Crisis Text Line, now available to all Lorain County residents.

It provides access to free, confidential, all-hours, all-ages support and information, and promises a reply from a trained crisis counselor within minutes.

“When a person is in need, they should have various ways to access help,” said Kathleen Kern, director of the Lorain County Board of Mental Health. “A texting option is great for connecting people with the support they need. I tried it myself to see how it works and I found the text line to be easy to use, with counselors who were responsive and knowledgeable.”

The text line is one more way to find help, in addition to the local mental health crisis hotline and the non-emergency Navigator line for connecting to mental health services.

Nationally, Crisis Text Line has 50,000 texters per month, including people of all ages. Thirty percent of the messages the text line receives are about suicide and depression.

Messages are confidential, anonymous, and secure. The Crisis Text Line does not charge texters if their cell phone plan is with AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, or Verizon and nothing will appear on a phone bill. If a plan is with another carrier, standard messaging rates apply, and the short code 741741 will appear on the billing statement.

Locally, residents who are experiencing a mental health crisis also can call the 24/7 crisis hotline at 800-888-6161. To schedule or ask about local non-emergency mental health services, residents can call the Navigator on weekdays during regular business hours at 440-240-7025.

For more information, visit mha.ohio.gov.