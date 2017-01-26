ACT test prep classes coming to Oberlin High

College-bound students can hone their test-taking skills with an ACT prep course from 6-8 p.m. on Thrusdays from Feb. 16 through March 16 at Oberlin High School.

Experienced teachers will review skills in all subject areas. Students also will practice new strategies and solve problems, from figuring algebraic equations to editing sentences to analyzing scientific experiments.

The sessions also promise personal study plans and homework assignments based on individual needs. Class sizes are small and made up of fewer than 24 students. Both small group and individual instruction are available.

Each course costs $179 and includes materials. Financial aid also is available for qualifying students.

To register or receive more information, call Laura Icardi of ACT Test Preparation at 330-722-7235, or email licardi@acttestprep.info.