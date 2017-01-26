Basketball + math = success

Oberlin College men’s basketball players have been helping make math fun for fourth grade students at Prospect Elementary School from 9-11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays.

Fourth-graders enjoy running from station to station, solving math challenges at each.

The Du Bois Project, taking its lead from the International Baccalaureate principals followed by Prospect and the Oberlin City Schools, focuses on the positive. Instead of talking to students about their mistakes, players have them talk about their successes.

“This team has been saying all year that they would like to give back to the community,” said Oberlin College men’s basketball coach Isaiah Cavaco. So when senior guard Zach Moo Young, who volunteered all fall, suggested having the whole team pitch in on the Du Bois Project, he jumped at the chance.

Principal Jim Eibel said the Du Bois Project helps students enjoy math as they are learning it. “Our teachers are always looking to keep math fun for our students. What could be more fun than than having the entire Oberlin College men’s basketball team help you enjoy math?”

The project helps all students, especially underrepresented minorities and children for families of lower socio-economic status, excel in the Oberlin Public Schools.