POLICE REPORTS

• Jan. 16 at 2:25 p.m.: Police stopped a car driven by a person who had been reported missing. She was turned over to North Randall police, when held a court order for hospitalization.

• Jan.17 at 9:23 a.m.: A juvenile allegedly threatened to cause harm at the Lorain County Academy on North Pleasant Street. He was removed by police, who noted attitude and behavior issues. The matter was forward to juvenile court for consideration of charges.

• Jan. 18 at 1:18 p.m.: A vehicle window was broken out in the East Hall lot at Oberlin College.

• Jan. 19 at 5:13 p.m.: A woman reported her credit card was fraudulently used to make purchases of more than $300 at Wal-Mart in Mason, Ohio, and $30 at a Speedway store. Another $300 charge attempt was made at a Wal-Mart store in Amelia, Ohio.

• Jan. 20 at 12:03 a.m.: Tanya Unangst, 35, of Oberlin, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court through the Elyria police department on an original charge of larceny. Police said she was arrested during a response to a 911 call on Groveland Street and at one point provided a fake name.

• Jan. 20 at 3:06 p.m.: An employee at Goodwill on Rt. 58 found a firearm in the store’s dropbox. The starter pistol, which only fires blanks, was taken by police to be destroyed.

• Jan. 23 at 3 p.m.: A phone was reported stolen from the Mandarin restaurant on Rt. 58.

• Jan. 23 at 8:50 p.m.: A glass smoking device containing suspected marijuana residue was handed over to police by Oberlin College security.

