Hands-on-history for home-schoolers at OHC

Children ages eight to 13 can take part in the Oberlin Heritage Center’s “Cultures of the World” series designed for home-schooled students.

Sessions will explore various cultures and time periods in history through hands-on activities and discussions of language, art, food, religion, and more. The three-part series will be offered from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesdays, March 1, 8, and 15 at the Oberlin Depot, 240 South Main St.

The lineup includes an exploration of three different areas in world history: West Africa, Iran, and Spain. Participants register for all three programs.

Register at www.oberlinheritagecenter.org or by calling 440-774-1700 to request a form. The fee is $45 for the series or $40 for children or grandchildren of Oberlin Heritage Center members.

All who register prior to Feb. 1 will receive a discount of $5 per student. A maximum of 17 participants will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The home school series will be led by Amanda Manahan, OHC museum education and tour coordinator. She has degrees in anthropology and museum studies with a focus in museum education and interpretation.

The Heritage Center’s youth programming is a past recipient of a History Outreach Excellence Award from the Ohio Local History Alliance.

For more information, contact Manahan at 440 774-1700 or tourinfo@oberlinheritage.org.