‘White Privilege’ series takes aim at race

Staff Report

Frank conversations on race will be the focus of “White Privilege,”a free adult education series at the First Church in Oberlin United Church of Christ.

Sessions will be held from 6:45-7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays.

“Autobiographies Told through the Lens of Race” will be held on Feb. 8, 15, and 22.

“The Cash Value of Whiteness” will run through March and mid-April. “How the Criminal Justice System Advantages Whites” will be March 8; “How Education Advantages Whites” will be March 15; “How Housing Practices Advantage Whites” will be March 22; “How Income and Wealth Disparities Advantage Whites” will be April 5; and “How the Medical and Health Industries Advantage Whites” will be April 19.

A half-day retreat on “Becoming an Ally” will be held on April 29.

Download a study guide at http://privilege.uccpages.org.

For more information, call First Church at 440-775-1711.

The series is co-sponsored by the Oberlin College office of religious and spiritual life.

