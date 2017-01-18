Tanker need is key to renewing fire deal

What a deal — for a $1 per year and maintenance costs, Oberlin firefighters will continue to get unfettered use of a tanker truck purchased by New Russia Township.

The 20-year lease, set to expire June 30, was re-upped Tuesday by city council at the behest of fire chief Bob Hanmer.

He said the shared tanker, now two decades old, will be replaced with a new model. It takes 10 months to a year for such fire trucks to be built and delivered.

Use of the truck is entwined with a fire protection agreement with the township.

Hanmer said his firefighters cover a 25-square-mile area, including the southern half of New Russia Township (the northern half is handled by the South Amherst fire department). Access to the tanker is contingent on that agreement.

According to Oberlin finance director Sal Talarico, the coverage deal was forged 20 years ago for $30,000 per year, with annual increases built in.

City council members unanimously fast-tracked a renewal of the agreement. Now Oberlin will collect $43,712 from New Russia each year.

Oberlin firefighters handle between 60 and 80 fire calls to the township each year, Hanmer said.

Jason Hawk

