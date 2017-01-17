World War II stories sought by Heritage Center

The Oberlin Heritage Center is seeking information about the city during World War II.

Trustee Steve Johnson will present two programs about Oberlin during the war this spring at Kendal at Oberlin’s Heiser Auditorium. The first will be about Oberlin’s home front before, during, and after the war. He is looking for any information, anecdotes, and photographs from that era. The second will be about Oberlinians who served in the armed forces. Information needed includes occupations before and after service, branch of service, rank, where stationed, military occupation, combat experience, and citations or medals awarded.

Contact Johnson at sjohnson3@oberlin.net or by mail c/o the Oberlin Heritage Center, Box 455, Oberlin, OH 44074.