Cleaning in an MLK Day tribute to teachers

Instead of kicking back and taking Martin Luther King Day off, students could be found Monday inside Oberlin High School cleaning classrooms, making gift bags, and writing thank you notes for their teachers.

Every gift bag was marked with a quote from King: “Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase.”

“The teachers don’t know we did all this stuff,” said Morgan Bynum-Robinson, a 17-year-old junior. “It’s Martin Luther King Day and we’re kind of just reflecting and trying to show how much we appreciate them.”

Showing their appreciation meant high school and Oberlin College students in the Ninde Scholars tutoring program gave teachers classroom supplies and snacks, purchased through a $550 grant from the college. It was written by Brittany Gordon, an OHS college guide and AmeriCorps member.

“This is a low-funded school and teachers tend to buy their own supplies,” Gordon said. “We have all sorts of things teachers requested like organization caddies. I think Martin Luther King would be proud to know we’re giving back to our community and showing support for our education system. These kids didn’t have to be here today and chose to come at 8:30 a.m.”

College student Ben Gillen, 20, was found wiping tables to give the school a bit of shine. “The high school has the day off and we were all just sitting around the college, so why not come over and help out?” he said.

