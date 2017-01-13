Berlin Heights firm gives $150K learning tool to JVS

A $150,000 Swiss CNC machine has been donated to the Lorain County JVS by Kernell’s Automatic Machining, located in Berlin Heights, Ohio.

The machine was delivered and set up in the precision machine technology lab, where it will be used by both high school and Adult Career Center students.

What’s a CNC machine? The acronym stands for Computer Numeric Control, and the machine can be programmed to cut, carve, and mill anything from wood to plastics to foam to aluminum.

JVS Adult Career Center director Kit Tyler said the Kernell’s donation “will add excellent learning opportunities for our students in the PMT programs.”

“We are extremely thankful to Kernell’s for this incredible donation,” said adult instructor Ralph Bentley, also speaking for high school instructor John Green. “I can’t wait to get it up and running for our students.”

