Oberlin Heritage Center invites awards nominations

Who do you admire for making Oberlin shine?

The Oberlin Heritage Center wants to know. It’s taking nominations for its 16th Annual Community Awards.

Nominees can be individuals, businesses, or organizations whose outstanding accomplishments are in keeping with the center’s mission to “preserve and share Oberlin’s unique history and to make the community a better place to live, learn, work and visit.”

Anyone may submit a nomination. Award categories include:

• Community Historian – For an individual who contributes to the knowledge of the history of the Oberlin community through research, writing, or educating others.

• Heritage Guardian Award – For an individual or group dedicated to the ideals of conservation and preservation and who serves the community as a leader in preserving Oberlin’s history, historical records, or historic buildings.

• Teacher of the Year Awards – For area educators who inspire students to get involved in history, historic preservation, or community service.

• Keep Oberlin Beautiful Award – For an individual, business, or organization that helps enhance the aesthetics and appearance of the community.

• Oberlin Heritage Center Volunteer of the Year Award – For a volunteer who makes extraordinary contributions of time and talent to the OHC.

• Business Leader Service Award – For a business that provided exceptional support to the OHC in services or other contributions.

• Youth Community Service Award – For a young person who makes extraordinary contributions of time and talent to the OHC.

Previous awardees, current OHC trustees, and paid staff members are not eligible for awards.

Downloadable entry forms, which include a listing of previous award winners, are available at www.oberlinheritagecenter.org.

The deadline to submit a nomination is Feb. 1. Award recipients will be notified in March and will be invited to attend the OHC’s annual meeting on April 5 to receive their awards.

For more information, contact the Oberlin Heritage Center at 440 774-1700 or members@oberlinheritage.org.