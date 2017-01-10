‘Good Food Here’ tours teach how to buy and eat healthier

Keeping a New Year’s resolution to eat healthy just got easier for people in Oberlin.

At 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 20-minute Good Food Here grocery store tours will begin at Oberlin IGA, teaching how to shop smarter and to identify healthy foods more easily.

Good Food Here is a statewide campaign that was developed to make it easy for families to recognize and purchase healthy food. In 23 Ohio counties, it is making its way into grocery and corner stores, vending and concessions, and food pantries.

“When people have access to healthier options, they are more likely to buy them and eat them,” said David Covell, commissioner of the Lorain County General Health District. “Even customers who made healthy choices during their grocery shopping often make impulse purchases of unhealthy choices at the checkout lane. Eating more fruits and vegetables has been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and helps to maintain a healthy weight. This is a partnership that we are proud to be a part of.”

Dietitians from the community and from Lorain County Health & Dentistry will lead Good Food Here grocery tours throughout the year. Tours also feature a “healthy check-out lane” lined with fruit, nuts, and water instead of the typical candy bar selection.

“I’m looking forward to kicking off the Good Food Here healthy store tours in January so we can start the year out on the right foot, along with our customers who are looking to make healthy choices a priority,” said Leo Braido, owner of the Oberlin IGA.

Store tours are made possible by Oberlin Community Services, Oberlin IGA, Lorain County Health & Dentistry, and the Creating Healthy Communities program at the Lorain County General Health District.

Funding for the Good Food Here initiative is provided by the Lorain County General Health District through the Ohio Department of Health, Creating Healthy Communities, and Communities Preventing Chronic Disease programs.