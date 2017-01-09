POLICE REPORTS

• Dec. 27 at 11:31 a.m.: A man allegedly tried to steal DVDs from Wal-Mart while with a woman and small baby.

• Dec. 27 at 4:40 p.m.: A woman reported that she was missing two bottles of prescription medication from her residence.

• Dec. 31 at 4:15 p.m.: Jeffrey Attridge, 57, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, BAC over 0.17, open container, and failure to yield while turning left.

• Dec. 31 at 11:03 p.m.: A man crashed at the intersection of North Pleasant and East College streets, coming to a rest between a fire hydrant and large tree. He was taken to Mercy Allen Hospital and then flown to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland. Police said they suspect alcohol played a role in the crash.

• Jan. 1 at 4:03 a.m.: Amani Crowley was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and BAC over 0.08.

• Jan. 1 at 9:14 p.m.: Erin Whitehouse was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on original charges of speeding and driving under suspension.

• Jan. 2 at 1:32 p.m.: A woman said her mother’s identity was used in Texas to open a utilities account without permission.

• Jan. 2 at 7:11 p.m.: A woman reported her car stolen. It had been gone two weeks. An affidavit for grand theft auto was signed for the woman’s boyfriend, who according to a report had taken the car.

• Jan. 3 at 3:01 p.m.: Ramariea Eisom, 18, of Oberlin, was charged with obstructing official business, speed, and driving without a valid license. A juvenile was also cited with obstruction and wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle.

• Jan. 3 at 12:05 p.m.: Tools worth $1,100, including a chainsaw and air blowers were reported stolen from a garage on North Professor Street.

• Jan. 3 at 11:51 p.m.: A 16-year-old overdosed on pills and was threatening suicide. She was taken to Mercy Allen Hospital for evaluation.

• Jan. 4 at 6 p.m.: Four televisions and a video game system were reported stolen from a North Professor Street home.

