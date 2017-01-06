AARP offers free tax help

AARP is offering free help preparing personal federal, state, and school district tax returns.

The service is open to low-income families, singles, and elderly taxpayers.

Assistance is by appointment. IRS-trained and certified volunteers will be available at:

• The Amherst Public Library, 221 Spring St., from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call 440-988-4230.

• The Avon Senior Center, 36786 Detroit Rd., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays. Call 440-934-2417.

• The Avon Lake Public Library, 32649 Electric Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Call 440-933-8128.

• Christ Church, 1420 South Abbe Rd., Elyria, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays from Feb. 4 to March 4 only. Call 440-324-7034.

• Cornerstone Church, 2949 West River Rd., Elyria, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Call 440-324-1202.

• The Lorain County Office on Aging, 320 North Gateway Blvd., Elyria, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Call 440-326-4800.

• The Grafton Public Library, 983 Main St., from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Fridays. Call 440-926-3317.

• The LCCC Lorain Learning Center, 201 West Erie Ave., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays; noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays; and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Fridays. Call 440-233-7240.

• The North Ridgeville Senior Center, 7324 Avon Belden Rd., 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays. Call 440-353-0828.

• The Oberlin Senior Center, 90 East College St., 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Call 440-775-1504.

• The Ritter Public Library, 5680 Liberty Ave., Vermilion, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. Call 440-967-3798.

• Wellington town hall, 115 Willard Memorial Square, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays. Call 440-647-4626, ext. 5.

Before making an appointment, be sure you have all information need to complete a full tax return.

You’ll need picture identification and Social Security cards for taxpayer, spouse, and anyone else included on the return; a copy of last year’s federal and state returns (this is extremely important this year); all W-2 forms from each employer if you earn a salary; form SSA-1099 forms showing Social Security benefits received; all 1099 forms showing interest, dividends, pensions, annuities, etc.; all totaled medical and dental expenses as well as mileage to and from medical appointments; and all forms related to the Affordable Care Act.