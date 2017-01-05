Church responds to anti-immigrant, refugee sentiments

Evan Goodenow | Oberlin News-Tribune

A banner supporting immigrants and refugees was recently hung at the Peace Community Church. The Rev. Steve Hammond said Jan. 4 that the banner is in response to President-elect Donald Trump, who has called for banning Muslims immigrants and refugees from entering the U.S., saying some might be terrorists. “A lot of churches around the country are putting that banner up,” Hammond said. The banners are from Faithful America, a Christian social justice group. The group campaigns against extremism and intolerance by corporations, hate groups, and religious institutions.