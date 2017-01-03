What are your resolutions?

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Civitas Media
It’s that time of year when we do a little soul-searching and make New Year’s resolutions. We asked local folks what changes they plan to make in their lives in 2017.
Peggy Howk “I want to find peace, love, and happiness within our family and hope that we can grow together. I want us to get together as much as we can and to show each other how much we love and care.”
Erika Bowen “I want to eat healthy and work out more. You have to find ways to have fun while also getting more exercise. I also want to begin managing my money better.”
Samantha Martz “I want 2017 to be different. I don’t want it to be like the previous years. Everything’s been kind of the same and I want this year to be my year. I want to lose weight and make more money, but everyone wants to do that stuff. I just want a lifestyle change.”
Jacqueline Honoshofsky “Actually, my resolution is to be self-sufficient. I want to actually move out of my roommate’s place. I want to have a more positive outlook in general.”
Chris Lamp “My resolution is to take care of my newborn son or daughter. I’m doing the best I can for them. A couple days ago, I began to think about going to school to be a fireman. My child is due around June 19. We will find out the gender in the next couple of weeks.”
Kole Chaney “I’d like to get a job with my recording arts degree. That’s my resolution. I’m working on a small video game right now but I want a full-time job with it. That’s the plan. It’d be cool to work on a triple-A game but I’ll be happy with literally anything that will pay to practice my degree.”
Tim Hudson “I want to save more money. I’ve been blowing it a lot. A well-paying job would make it easier to put some back and have something to fall back on. Times get tough. Things could change economically or in the housing market, so now is probably the best time to start putting money away.”
Angelina Ladson “It’s about just being a nicer person in general and to be more giving and caring. I just want to have more generosity all around. It’s hard to always remember to not be selfish when you’re worried about your everyday problems.”
Megan Rathwell “Everyone’s resolution should be to be more environmentally friendly. That can mean recycling, not littering, picking up litter, or maybe even getting an electric car if you can be that dedicated. Use non-aerosol items and try not to pollute with gas.”
Toni Cantu “My resolution is to help more and receive less. You can do that with something as simple as helping someone out at the grocery store who maybe is coming up a little short on money in line. This time of year when it’s snowing, go out and help your neighbors shovel if they seem like it’s a struggle to do it.”
Mary Niemiec “I want to just be a healthier me, to get to the gym more, and to eat better. It’s easy to forget about it but you just have to remember to do it. It’s best for my family and it’s best for me.”
Jeff Behr “I want to eat better and lose some weight this year, which I’m going to do. When I hit 265 pounds I decided to lose some weight because that’s just too heavy. I’m not comfortable anymore, so I have to lose some weight.”
Dennis Hoffman “The wife and I don’t see midnight on New Year’s Eve anymore. We’ve been married for 10 years. The first year we stayed up until midnight. I guess our resolution is to keep getting better sleep.”
John Brletic “My resolution to be a better husband, son, and enjoy the little things more. Forgetting about the little things is just a part of life because everything goes too fast sometimes. You don’t stop and think about it. My wife and I both lost people this year, and it shows you how important it is to stop and think about it.”
Kris Komosa “I’m going to cross-train more and worry less. It’s easy to forget about working out because you get busy and distracted with other things. I’m a marathoner so I tend to run a lot and not work out other body systems. That makes you prone to injury. You just have to diversify and try to keep your routine interesting.”