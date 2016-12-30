4,000 more meals for those in need

Courtesy photo

Oberlin Community Services food pantry received a $1,000 donation Dec. 28 from the Federal Aviation Administration Managers Association Chapter 188. It will provide for an additional 4,000 meals for the needy after the holiday season, said Cynthia Andrews, Oberlin Community Services executive director. “As we all know, we need a place of hope and community in the coldest of the winter months and throughout the year,” she said. Pictured are chapter vice president Darren Doughty, Andrews, president Jon Crouch, secretary Deanna Powell, and treasurer Gerald Manning.