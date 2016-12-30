Gingerbread houses return to library

Evan Goodenow | Oberlin News-Tribune

Megan Blair of Oberlin inspects gingerbread homes on display Thursday at the Oberlin Public Library. The houses were made by Oberlin High School students in the food and nutrition class. The effort was overseen by food and consumer science teacher Donna Shurr. The display was paid for by the Oberlin Schools Endowment Board. Ballots for your favorite gingerbread house can be cast at the library through Jan. 15. Prizes for students are being paid for by the Oberlin Business Partnership.