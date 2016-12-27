POLICE REPORTS

• Dec. 19 at 12:44 a.m.: Dominique Colbert, 25, was charged with improper handling of a firearm. Suspected marijuana was also found in his vehicle, according to a police report.

• Dec. 19 at 5:46 p.m.: A woman and her 16-year-old son reported a case of telecommunications harassment over a piece of property in Wakeman. She followed up with a complaint later in the evening that someone had thrown an object at her house.

• Dec. 19 at 7:09 p.m.: Bongs, pipes, a jar of suspected cannabis, a grinder, and other paraphernalia were turned over to police by Oberlin College security.

• Dec. 21 at 8:09 p.m.: A suspected burglary was reported at the Lord-Saunders dormitory on Forest Street.

• Dec. 24 at 12:21 p.m.: A South Park Street window was shot out with a BB gun.

• Dec. 26 at 11:16 a.m.: A pregnant woman told police she’d been punched in the stomach. JJ Bell, 45, was charged with domestic violence and disrupting public service.