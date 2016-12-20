Cookies, cookies, and more cookies

About 29,000 sugar cookies, pecan sandie tarts, jam thumbprints, peanut butter kisses, and other treats were made Monday by junior bakery and pastry arts students at the Lorain County JVS.

They know late-December is the annual Christmas cookie fundraiser, a tradition for chef Chris Moore.

“We started out with something like 2,500 cookies 16 years ago,” he said. “A couple years ago we set our record for the fundraiser. That was right around 37,000. It was really pushing the boundaries of capacity and storage here.”

All proceeds benefit the student bakers’ current class, meaning the money follows them through their senior year and goes toward end-of-program rewards like banquets and trips to trendy fine dining spots.

Alicia Davis, a senior in the class from Wellington, said how food looks is nearly as important as how it tastes.

“If you just throw something on a plate and it looks like a sloppy mess, no ones going to want to eat it,” she said. “If you make it look nice, it always opens a door. I want to go into baking and culinary for a career. Some people say that’s crazy because it’s too much but I just want to learn things.”

“We learned how to scale ingredients in ounces instead of in cups like you do at home,” said Angela La Rossa, a junior from Amherst. “My mom ordered a few trays. I don’t know how many but at least five.”

Madisyn Bollon, a senior from Amherst, said she’s happy to be in a school that offers a wide spectrum of class choices.

“Baking, music, and art are still very important,” she said. “There should always be room to learn about baking and music at the same time as science and math. People think baking is just culinary but it’s not. You can do chocolate. You can do wedding cakes. You can do almost anything and it’s really fun.”

Moore said whenever a story has been done on the cookie fundraiser, the school gets a flood of calls asking for orders. Don’t get your hopes up, though, because every single cookie in this year’s drive is spoken for.

“We have people who have bought cookies 10 or more years in a row,” he said.

Requests have come as early as August and September. Moore doesn’t take orders until after the annual JVS craft show in October.

