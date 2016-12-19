POLICE REPORTS

• Dec. 11 at 8:54 p.m.: Dustin Terry, 18, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of possession of marijuana through the Lorain police department.

• Dec. 11 at 8:47 p.m.: A man reported getting harassing text messages from an Oberlin resident stemming from a traffic crash earlier this month in Elyria.

• Dec. 12 at 10:02 a.m.: An employee is suspected of stealing up to $151 from the register at Lorenzo’s Pizzeria on South Main Street.

• Dec. 13 at 1:09 p.m.: Victoria Krejci, 18, of Wellington, was charged with theft. She is accused of stealing about $135 worth of merchandise from Wal-Mart.

• Dec. 14 at 2:40 p.m.: Oberlin police contacted a man who sent a suspicious letter to Sharon Bicknell, host of the Ohio Lottery’s Cash Explosion TV show. Officers said they were familiar with the writer, who is known to send “suspicious, and at times, threatening letters to random people in the television industry.” The man said he doesn’t want to harm anyone and has no means of transportation to Columbus. He promised to cease contact with Bicknell. The Nord Center was contacted regarding the incident.

• Dec. 16 at 8:29 p.m.: Matthew Mahon, 48, was charged with a felony count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol as well as counts of driving under suspension, OVI refusal, and open container in a motor vehicle. His license had been suspended by Rocky River Municipal Court, Vermilion Municipal Court, Avon Lake Municipal Court, and Duval County, Florida. Mahon also had 20 failure to reinstate statuses on his Ohio driver’s license and an active warrant through the Linndale Village police department for contempt of court for failing to pay fines on an original charge of obstructing official business.

• Dec. 17 at 7:38 p.m.: Inez Lopez, 37, was arrested on a warrant through the Elyria police department for failure to appear in court on three counts of failure to pay taxes and two counts of failure to file a tax return.

• Dec. 18 at 3:33 p.m.: Charles Gillock, 21, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of obstructing official business. Charges of driving under suspension and possession of marijuana are pending.

• Dec. 18 at 6:58 p.m.: A glass marijuana smoking device was turned over to police by Oberlin College security.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.