8:56 am
Updated: 8:56 am. |    

Hall of fame coach Darell Goddard dies after stroke

8:45 am |    

Oberlin Connector bus contract renewed

8:34 am |    

Petition drive on to rescind county sales tax

2:37 pm |    

Housing study near completion

2:33 pm |    

New city manager settling in

2:28 pm |    

What are your resolutions?

Gingerbread houses return to library

Gingerbread houses return to library

Evan Goodenow | Oberlin News-TribuneMegan Blair of Oberlin inspects gingerbread homes on display Thursday at the Oberlin Public Library. The houses we...

December 30th, 2016 |  

Police chief stepping down Friday, months ahead of schedule

Police chief stepping down Friday, months ahead of schedule

Police chief Juan Torres’ last day is Friday.Torres had been planning to quit in April due to a family member’s illness. He will return to...

December 29th, 2016 |  

War on drugs continues, critics say it’s failing

The at least 119 people who fatally overdosed in Lorain County this year are the latest casualties in the drug war.Forty-five years after President Ri...

December 27th, 2016 |  

119 DEATHS: Opioid overdoses spike in Lorain County

119 DEATHS: Opioid overdoses spike in Lorain County

They were more than statistics.They were someone’s son or daughter.Some had children of their own.They made mistakes and many made tried to chan...

December 27th, 2016 |  

IN HIS WORDS: Recovering addict Sean Cameron talks about his journey

IN HIS WORDS: Recovering addict Sean Cameron talks about his journey

Sean Cameron, a 28-year-old from Mayfield Heights, is addicted to oxycodone/paracetamol (sold by the brand name Percocet). Now a patient at Primary Pu...

December 27th, 2016 |  

‘No judgements’ as ER docs see overdoses rise

‘No judgements’ as ER docs see overdoses rise

“He needs Narcan!” a woman screamed Friday, helping a slumped-down man walk into the emergency room at University Hospital’s Elyria ...

December 27th, 2016 |  

11:24 am |    

Four pins for Bouchonville at Vermilion

1:15 pm |    

WRESTLING: Horning places third at JB Firestone

11:22 am |    

Kindel unstoppable in PAC grudge game

WRESTLING: Bouchonville places 4th at Cuyahoga Heights

WRESTLING: Bouchonville places 4th at Cuyahoga Heights

The Phoenix wrestlers traveled to Cuyahoga Heights this past weekend for an invitational where three Oberlin team members placed in the top six in the...

December 12th, 2016 |  

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Epic Jackson v. Peters match-up

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Epic Jackson v. Peters match-up

Photos by Valerie Urbanik | Oberlin News-TribuneFreshman Victoria Jackson sank a half court shot before halftime Saturday in a Patriot Athletic Confer...

December 12th, 2016 |  

PAC RIVALRY: Dukes girls hit hard, double up on Phoenix

PAC RIVALRY: Dukes girls hit hard, double up on Phoenix

Photos by Russ Gifford | Civitas MediaErin Frenk and Sam Sparks combined for 26 points Saturday in a Patriot Athletic Conference rivalry match-up, boo...

December 5th, 2016 |  

WRESTLING: Thomas starts season with two quick pins

WRESTLING: Thomas starts season with two quick pins

The Oberlin Phoenix wrestling squad opened the season this past weekend at the 36th annual Knights of Columbus Tournament in Avon Lake.Freshman James ...

December 5th, 2016 |  

GIRLS HOOPS: Kelley says trust is key to winning

Trusting the process and trusting each other will be the keys to putting an 0-22 record last season in the rear view mirror, said first-year Oberlin P...

November 21st, 2016 updated: November 21st, 2016. |  

FOOTBALL: Columbia runs over Oberlin 48-18

FOOTBALL: Columbia runs over Oberlin 48-18

The Raiders ground down the Oberlin Phoenix 48-18 on Friday in Columbia Station.Raiders running back Brandon Coleman led the way, rushing for three to...

November 1st, 2016 |  

2:03 pm |    

What are you thankful for?

3:48 pm |    

50 YEARS: Cleve and Marie Canham

10:05 am |    

Treasures on display as Oberlin Archives celebrate 50 years

Artist Stephen Tomasko exhibits at Kendal Gallery

Artist Stephen Tomasko exhibits at Kendal Gallery

Photographs, graphite drawings, and encaustic paintings by artist Stephen Tomasko will be on display from March 29 to May 16 at the Kendal Gallery.The...

March 25th, 2016 |  

Peace church celebrates two milestones in 2016

Peace Community Church is celebrating two anniversaries this year: The congregation was founded 150 years ago as the First Baptist Church of Oberlin o...

March 21st, 2016 |  

Allen museum presents first U.S. retrospective of Reigl

Allen museum presents first U.S. retrospective of Reigl

The first retrospective exhibition by a U.S. museum of the work of Hungarian artist Judit Reigl is underway through May 29 at the Allen Memorial Art M...

March 18th, 2016 |  

Three advance to state management competition

Three advance to state management competition

Three Lorain County JVS students placed in the recent District 8 DECA competitions at the Tri-C East Campus in Cleveland.Marketing management students...

March 17th, 2016 |  

Grafton prisoners’ powerful art on exhibit at Kendal

Grafton prisoners’ powerful art on exhibit at Kendal

Art works. And so do the prisoners at the Grafton Correctional Institute and Grafton Reintegration Center who spend time on what they would call ̶...

March 4th, 2016 |  

Exhibit: ‘Three Printmakers… Under Pressure’

Exhibit: ‘Three Printmakers… Under Pressure’

Works by artists Rosalyn Gaier, Maria Kaiser, and Fabiana Olivier are hanging at the Kendal Gallery through March 28 in an exhibit called “Three...

February 12th, 2016 |  

9:43 am |    

Quick hits from the Browns to ‘optional’ red lights

9:31 am |    

How Big Dog helped make snow angels

2:05 pm |    

No one deserves this kind of death

Quick hits from the Browns to ‘optional’ red lights

Quick hits from the Browns to ‘optional’ red lights

I have wanted to try a “quick hits” column for some time now. Not all ideas or opinions need a full column devoted to them, either because...

December 30th, 2016 |  

How Big Dog helped make snow angels

How Big Dog helped make snow angels

I am going to dedicate this column to Tim “Big Dog” Graham.All of Wellington is mourning his untimely death. He was such a caring fellow w...

December 30th, 2016 |  

Too many negatives to allow NEXUS

To the editor:Do we understand what the NEXUS pipeline means to us? Did you know Spectra Energy is being bought by the Canadian company Enbridge Energ...

December 30th, 2016 |  

At the speed of science

At the speed of science

The advances made by the scientific and medical communities over the past few decades have been incredible.In just the past 30 years, life expectancy ...

December 27th, 2016 |  

The irony of the Electoral College

The irony of the Electoral College

In Federalist Paper 68, Alexander Hamilton presents some of his arguments for the necessity of what has come to be known as the “Electoral Colle...

December 22nd, 2016 |  

